OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma state officials continue to include anticipated revenue from tribal gaming operations in state budgets, despite Gov. Kevin Stitt arguing in federal court that the gaming operations, themselves, are now illegal.
State budget estimates presented to Oklahoma's Board of Equalization Tuesday included projections that the state's Education Reform Revolving Fund will receive $162.5 million in exclusivity fees from tribal gaming operations during the current fiscal year, and $158.4 million next fiscal year.
The Equalization board, which includes the governor, treasurer and other top state elected officials, also approved projections that the state's General Revenue Fund would receive an additional $21.6 million in revenue from tribal and horse racing gaming next fiscal year.
Gov. Stitt and the state's gaming tribes have spent the last several months locked in a dispute over whether the state's 15-year gaming compacts expired Jan. 1 or whether they automatically renewed for another 15-year term.
Tribal gaming 101: What you need to know about Oklahoma tribal gaming
What is the dispute?
In an opinion piece, Stitt said “most” tribal compacts nationwide include gaming exclusivity fees that pay states 20% to 25%, compared to the 4% to 6% that Oklahoma gets from its compacts which were agreed upon more than a decade ago.
What is a compact?
A state lacks jurisdiction over tribes. A compact is essentially an agreement between the state and a tribe where the state offers the tribe substantial exclusivity in certain areas in exchange for payments.
A compact can cover tobacco sales, fuel, gaming and other enterprises. Various entities enforce it. Penalties include a reduction in payments and liquidated damages.
How much does the state receive from tribal gaming compacts?
Since 2004, the state has received slightly more than $1.5 billion, most of which goes to education.
What types of games are covered by the compact?
The compact covers Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps. The compacts do not cover Class II gaming, which includes electronic bingo. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Can the compacts be expanded for other types of gaming?
Yes. The compacts currently do not cover sports betting and other forms of gambling, such as online betting. Ball-and-dice games were recently approved by lawmakers as a means to raise additional revenue.
How did the gaming compacts get started?
Tribes for years had offered electronic bingo. But questions arose as to whether those games were Class II or Class III. At the time, Class III was not allowed. Due to the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988, Class III gaming would require a compact with the state.
In 2004, lawmakers passed a bill to put the issue on the ballot in the form of State Question 712. It passed in November 2004 by nearly 60 percent. It resolved ambiguity, provided more clarity and assisted tribes in attracting investors while proving the state a lawful basis for sharing revenues. Since then, tribal gaming has taken off with facilities dotting the state’s landscape.
How many tribes are involved in the gaming compacts?
Oklahoma has 38 federally-recognized tribes, of which 31 have signed gaming compacts.
How many tribal compact gaming operations exist?
The state has 130 tribal gaming operations that range in size from an annex to a gas station to resort casinos.
How do tribes use the money generated from gaming?
Tribes use the money to fund government operations and programs, the welfare of the tribe and its members, economic development, charity and local government agencies.
What impact do all tribal operations have on the state?
A recent study sponsored by the Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium put the dollar amount for 2017 at $12.9 billion.
