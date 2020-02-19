Oklahoma state officials continue to include anticipated exclusivity fee revenue from tribal casinos in state budgets, despite Gov. Kevin Stitt arguing in federal court that the gaming operations, themselves, are now illegal.
State budget estimates presented to Oklahoma’s Board of Equalization Tuesday included projections that the state’s Education Reform Revolving Fund will receive $131.5 million in exclusivity fees from tribal casinos during the current fiscal year and $133.32 million next fiscal year.
The Equalization Board, which includes the governor, treasurer and other top state elected officials, also approved projections that included calculations that the state’s General Revenue Fund would receive an additional $17.94 million from tribal casinos this fiscal year and $18.18 million next fiscal year.
The state receives additional revenue from casino operations at Oklahoma’s horse racing facilities. Although those casinos are operating by tribal-owned businesses, those gaming operations are not covered by tribal compacts and operate under different revenue sharing rules. Altogether, the state is projecting it will receive about $184.3 million from casino operations this fiscal year and about $180 million next fiscal year.
