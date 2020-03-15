Three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing Oklahoma's total to seven, the state Department of Health said Sunday.
The new cases are in Cleveland, Payne and Tulsa counties. There were three previous positive tests before Sunday's announcement in a news release.
The agency, as well as City of Tulsa and Tulsa County health officials, will hold a news conference at noon Monday to update the public on the state of the virus locally.
County health officials are working with each case to determine close contacts and any further need for testing, the news release states.
"Moving forward, the CDC is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases. All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory will stand as confirmed.
"We continue to work with health care providers and are testing individuals who are recommended for testing by a provider."
The COVID-19 hotline is open noon-6 p.m. Sunday. The number is 877-215-8336.