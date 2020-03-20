As Oklahoma recorded five more cases of COVID-19 Friday, state health officials announced partnership with commercial labs in hopes to limit bottlenecks in testing.

State officials said in a news release that Oklahoma has established a partnership with Diagnostic Labs of Oklahoma "that will allow for increased testing capacity." On Thursday, 300 specimens were sent to DLO’s facility in Dallas for completion, the release states.

Gov. Kevin Stitt told the Tulsa World that another private partnership will add the capacity for 2,600 tests beyond the 300 sent to Dallas.

"We are getting more into our health department," Stitt said. "We feel a lot better than we did yesterday on the test kits and the ability to test statewide."

In addition, the state is studying opening mobile screening locations across the state, he said.

A Stitt spokesman said those locations would not be providing testing, but would be able to check symptoms. 

“The Oklahoma State Department of Health appreciates the strengthened partnership with DLO to send COVID-19 test kits to its facilities in Dallas for rapid results,” a statement from Commissioner of Health Gary Cox reads. “The state is committed to expanding testing and result capacity by building out more public-private partnerships here at home and across the United States."

The announcements came the same day state officials recorded four more people hospitalized in Oklahoma for complications stemming from COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations doubled overnight to eight cases Friday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health records.

A total of 51 confirmed cases of the disease have been reported as of Friday in Oklahoma, two of which are considered out of state, up from total 46 confirmed cases from the previous day.

Nearly 400 people remain under investigation for the disease, and more than 500 have tested negative for the disease.

An OSDH spokesman said the partnership would benefit Oklahoma in the short and long terms.

"Ultimately, testing helps people to know what's causing them to be sick," the spokesman said Friday. "If someone knows they have tested positive, we would hope they would take the cautions we're giving everyone more seriously."

State epidemiologists said that, as of Wednesday morning, the Oklahoma State Department of Health had about 300 test kits and 200 specimens for testing. Tulsa County health officials said Thursday that there were more specimens to be tested than there were kits for testing.

The state's public lab will continue prioritizing limited in-house supplies for the state's most vulnerable populations, according to the release.

The public-private partnership may give way to health officials and providers to pursue "innovative options for increasing access to COVID-19 testing," Cox said.

On March 9, Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said the CDC had 75,000 test kits cumulatively for all public labs in the U.S. and "more are coming on board soon."

As more commercial labs are validated and commercial kits approved, Messonnier said they expect the majority of available testing will be from the commercial sector.

Barbara Hoberock contributed to this story.

