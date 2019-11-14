The state flu-related death total is holding steady as of last week, though additional hospitalizations were reported, Oklahoma State Department of Health data showed Thursday.
Approximately 73 Oklahomans have been hospitalized with flu-related symptoms since Sept. 1, including one elderly Tulsa County resident whose death was announced in late October.
Tulsa County leads state county hospitalization totals with 24 as compared to Oklahoma County's six, which ties Muskogee County, but Blaine County leads the hospitalization rate per 100,000 people with 2 hospitalizations reported in the county of about 9,500.
So far, those older than 65 account for more than half of the total hospitalizations.
The percent of positive influenza tests spiked last week, which is normal for this time of year, according to OSDH data. The percent positive tests have peaked in January or February in the past two years.
Influenza spreads around the country every year, usually between October and May, via coughing, sneezing and close contact.
Eighty-seven Oklahomans died during the flu season last year, and more than 3,000 were hospitalized.
The flu strikes suddenly, and can last several days. Symptoms vary by age, but can include:
- fever/chills
- sore throat, cough
- muscle aches, fatigue
- headache, runny or stuffy nose
Symptoms can develop into more complex complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, or sinus and ear infections, and adversely affect those already suffering from a medical condition like heart or lung disease.
Officials urge those experiencing symptoms to consult with a primary care provider as soon as possible. Prescribed antiviral drugs are more effective when initiated within 48 hours of noticing symptoms, and could also be a prevention measure for especially vulnerable populations recently exposed to someone diagnosed with the flu.
The OSDH recommends patients be free of fever for at least 24 hours fever-free before leaving home again.
The public can prevent the spread of the flu by covering coughs and sneezes with tissues and washing hands often.