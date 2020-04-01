OKLAHOMA CITY — The Board of Equalization is expected to meet in coming days to declare a revenue failure for fiscal year 2020, said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson.

The move would allow them to tap a portion of the state’s Rainy Day Fund, which has about $806 million in it, said Thompson, R-Okemah.

Lawmakers would be able to access three-eighths of the fund up to the amount of the declared failure, said Shelley Zumwalt, Office of Management and Enterprise Services chief of innovation.

In addition, some $200 million is in a revenue stabilization fund.

“Under current statutory provisions, we are unable to access the Revenue Stabilization fund for this purpose,” Zumwalt said.

No agency cuts or furloughs are expected as a result of the revenue failure declaration, Thompson said.

Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for Gov. Kevin Stitt, said the failure was not unexpected. Stitt chairs the Board of Equalization.

“These are difficult times,” said State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. “As a member of the Board of Equalization, I am ready to help address the revenue failure resulting from the pandemic. Working together, we can get through this crisis.”

For fiscal year 2021, officials estimate about $450 million less to spend, Thompson said.

The revenue failure is in part due to falling gasoline prices, COVID-19 and pushing the deadline to pay taxes into July, said House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston.

Many businesses are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closures impact a variety of tax revenue streams, including sales taxes. In addition, the state is seeing a rise in those who are unemployed.

Officials are still negotiating the fiscal year 2021 budget, Wallace said.

Wallace said he expects a flat budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.

“With over $1.1 billion in savings, we are definitely in pretty good shape to weather the storm, but we need to be looking at 2022 as well,” Wallace said.

The state is expecting to receive $180 million in Federal Medical Assistance Percentage enhancement dollars that will go to seven or eight health care agencies, Wallace said.

The state is set to receive $1.54 billion in federal stimulus dollars of which $844 million will go directly to the Legislature for appropriation, he said.

Officials are evaluating where the $844 million can be used in the fiscal year 2021 budget, Wallace said.

“There is a possibility that once we weather this there is funding leftover,” Wallace said. “That would be wonderful, but I am always optimistic.”

Wallace said there is no need to panic.

“This too will pass,” Wallace said. “We will get through this.”