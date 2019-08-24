Route 66

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell makes remarks at the dedication of the “Route 66 Rising” sculpture inside a traffic circle at Admiral Place and Mingo Road in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 MattBarnardTulsaWorld

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is one step closer to having a cohesive brand.

Roughly 150 advertising, marketing, public relations, and creative professionals converged Thursday in Oklahoma City at a branding summit to brainstorm how to market the state better.

The OklaX summit was part of Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell’s push to craft a brand for Oklahoma — an initiative he anticipates will result in consistent branding across all state websites, a new state logo, slogan and license plates.

A state brand is somewhat intangible because it is how people perceive a state. But concrete products like a logo, slogan, advertising and more can influence the opinion people form about a state.



