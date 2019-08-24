OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is one step closer to having a cohesive brand.
Roughly 150 advertising, marketing, public relations, and creative professionals converged Thursday in Oklahoma City at a branding summit to brainstorm how to market the state better.
The OklaX summit was part of Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell’s push to craft a brand for Oklahoma — an initiative he anticipates will result in consistent branding across all state websites, a new state logo, slogan and license plates.
A state brand is somewhat intangible because it is how people perceive a state. But concrete products like a logo, slogan, advertising and more can influence the opinion people form about a state.