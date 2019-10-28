OKLAHOMA CITY — As Oklahoma legislators are set to get 35% pay raises next year, state retirees are quietly fuming.
Retired state employees haven’t seen a cost-of-living adjustment in their pensions since 2008 and legislative efforts to boost their pensions last year were postponed to study how the state’s retirement systems would be affected.
Retirees say the optics of the situation reflect poorly on the Legislature, despite the fact legislators did not approve raises for themselves.
Susie Boone, 60, a retired elementary school teacher in Chouteau, said 35% raises are nearly unheard of in any field.