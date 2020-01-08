The Oklahoma Department of Human Services garnered good-faith efforts in 28 of 30 target outcomes in the report released Monday by a national panel overseeing foster care reform in the state.
That is on par with its May report, which the oversight panel called the “best overall performance to date.” However, patience is wearing thin among attorneys for plaintiffs in the 2008 class-action lawsuit that spawned the Pinnacle Plan — a settlement in 2012 prompting broad reform goals to address allegations of abuse and maltreatment of children in state care.
The panel members, known as “co-neutrals,” gave DHS sustained and positively trending marks in 21 of those 30 target outcomes in the most recent six-month reporting period ended June 30. But only six actually met their goals.
“In those measures, the co-neutrals haven’t found an absence of good faith, but they are still performing well below the metrics they were supposed to achieve three years ago — that was five years into the settlement agreement,” said Marcia Lowry, a plaintiffs’ attorney based in New York.
The previous administration under former Director Ed Lake called the target outcomes “overly optimistic” in September 2018. Fred Dorwart, an Oklahoma counsel for the plaintiffs, on Monday said the targets agreed to by the state at the outset are reasonable and should have been met by now.
Gov. Kevin Stitt removed Lake and appointed Justin Brown as the agency’s director in June.
Brown on Tuesday said he wasn’t part of the creation of the initial measures so he doesn’t have a specific opinion. His focus is on achieving good-faith efforts in each metric as determined by the co-neutrals, which he feels the agency is making solid progress toward.
To dismiss the federal case, good-faith efforts to “achieve substantial and sustained progress” must be found in every metric for two consecutive years, otherwise the clock resets. The panel, comprised of child welfare experts agreed upon by the parties, is underwritten by the state at a cost capped at $1.4 million per year.
The panel was supposed to issue a final report in 2016, but good-faith efforts weren’t found across the board. So the contract has continued to renew yearly until DHS meets that requirement or directs the panel to write a final report, leaving the outcome in the hands of a federal judge.
DHS General Counsel Ron Baze said it’s not the target outcomes that are key to the matter.
“Good-faith efforts to achieve substantial and sustained progress — those are the magic words that guide this entire process,” Baze said. “Those are the words that plaintiffs’ counsel agreed to when there was hard-fought negotiation to arrive at the settlement agreement. They went into this with eyes wide open; they know what the terms are.”
Deb Shropshire, DHS director of child welfare, said it boils down to trying to do what’s best for those they serve.
“The lawsuit principles that we’re trying to improve on gives us some areas to focus on and some reform opportunities,” Shropshire said. “But at the end of the day, this thing is not about good-faith efforts, it’s not about achieving some sort of lofty measure, it’s about achieving good outcomes for Oklahoma kids and families.”
Lowry, who also is executive director of A Better Childhood in New York, says the state’s woeful performance regarding therapeutic foster care homes ripples outward to negatively affect many of the target outcome statistics.
The two targets DHS failed to achieve good-faith efforts in the latest report are the number of new therapeutic foster homes and the net gain/loss of them, which are in an overall decline of 82% since 2013.
Therapeutic foster homes offer a higher level of care for children with special needs, such as behavioral or physical health challenges, or developmental disabilities.
The panel was particularly troubled by a one-year period in which about 50 children were bounced among short-term placements without the typical wraparound services. And five children were removed from stable placements and put elsewhere simply to allow for their therapeutic homes to become higher-level therapeutic settings, disrupting the children’s comfort and stability.
Lowry called it a failure in leadership to not develop or retain therapeutic foster care homes over the years, and the system is paying for it. She advised imagining how a kid feels when there is no place for him or her.
“These are kids who are already damaged and have problems and then those problems are just being exacerbated by what’s happening in the child welfare system,” Lowry said. “But these are the kids the state should be making a priority. I’m sure some are aging out and are on the streets and that’s going to be trouble.”
Brown, whose administration reported the child shuffling practice to the oversight panel in mid-July after discovering it, said he has changed the decision-making process to be more kid-oriented.
“We stopped making decisions on a broad basis with broad implications and moved more toward that specific child — on the ground — what’s best for them,” Brown said.
He said the agency is proud of where it stands after its efforts the past six or seven months. There are strengthened partnerships and better communication, he said.
The co-neutrals’ next six-month report will cover Brown and his administration’s first six months.
“This agency serves a million people in the state of Oklahoma with 6,000 employees, so we need help to make this work and to do it the right way,” Brown said. “We’re working to build partnerships and if anybody is ready to raise their hands and be a part of it, we’re ready to bring you in.”
