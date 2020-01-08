Click here to read the oversight panel's 13th commentary on Oklahoma Department of Human Service's child welfare reform efforts for the six-mo…

Therapeutic foster care recruitment

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is in need of foster homes that can provide for the therapeutic needs of children who have behavioral health, physical health or developmental disabilities.

The agency said it seeks foster families in every community in Oklahoma and is working with partner agencies to develop additional services and supports for those families.

Families interested in learning how to become a certified foster family can visit okfosters.org or call 1-800-376-9729.

People also may visit ourokdhs.org to join the agency's efforts to better serve the community through innovation and partnerships.

Source: Oklahoma Department of Human Services