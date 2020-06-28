Oklahoma will begin issuing Real ID driver’s licenses Monday, making it one of the last states to seek compliance with federal legislation passed in 2005.
The state’s journey to comply with the federal Real ID Act is 15 years and roughly $20 million in the making.
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety will begin issuing Real ID-compliant licenses Monday at its Oklahoma City headquarters, 3600 N. Martin Luther King Ave., and at its Edmond location at 28 E. Main St. Several Edmond tag agencies also will start issuing the IDs next week.
Through the end of the year, the Department of Public Safety will expand the Real ID rollout so the specialized licenses are being issued at all 33 Department of Public Safety offices and participating tag agencies throughout the state.
What to know before getting a Real ID
Where can I get a Real ID? The Department of Public Safety will begin issuing Real IDs on Monday at the agency's Oklahoma City headquarters, 3600 N. Martin Luther King Ave., and at its Edmond location, 28 E. Main St. By Tuesday, the Edmond, Broadway, Santa Fe and Woodcrest Tag Agencies should also be offering Real ID services.
Over time, the agency will expand its rollout to other locations in major metro areas. By the end of the year, Oklahomans should be able to get a REAL ID at participating tag agencies or any of the 33 Department of Public Safety locations.
What do I do first? You can make an appointment online or visit a DPS location. DPS is open for walk-in appointments or there is a nonrefundable fee of $3.75 to make an appointment online at ok.gov/dps.
What paperwork will I need? Oklahomans will need to bring proof of identity (passport or birth certificate), proof of Social Security (Social Security card or W2 tax form) and two proofs of residency (lease agreement, mortgage statement, utility bill or voter registration card). Oklahomans that have changed their name when they got married or divorced will have to provide additional paperwork. A full list of acceptable documents can be found at realid.ok.gov.
How long will it take? Once you are called to a window at a DPS facility, the process can take about 20-30 minutes. Your Real ID will be mailed to you within about seven business days.
How much does it cost? The cost can range from $25-$42.50 depending on if you're replacing a current driver's license or getting an Oklahoma driver's license for the first time. Seniors may see discounted prices.
What if I already have a passport or military ID? Consider holding off on getting a Real ID-compliant license until your driver’s license is about to expire. Then you can renew your license and switch it over in one fell swoop. State officials have estimated roughly 600,000 Oklahomans don’t already have a Real ID, like a passport, which means there will be a significant influx of people seeking to get a Real ID.
Do I have to get a Real ID? No, but as of Oct. 1, 2021, Oklahomans will be required to show a Real ID to fly domestically or to enter federal facilities.