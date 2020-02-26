Two state troopers fatally shot a man Wednesday afternoon in Tahlequah who is suspected of firing shots at Fort Gibson police two nights earlier.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said troopers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in the search for the suspect. The shooting took place about 2 p.m. Wednesday at a road block at Oklahoma 51 and Allen Road.
"They had intel that he was going to be in the Tahlequah area, so we were out there assisting with that," Stewart said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the suspect died. Law enforcement personnel were reported to be uninjured.
This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.