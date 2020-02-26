Two state troopers fatally shot a man Wednesday afternoon in Tahlequah who is suspected of firing shots at Fort Gibson police two nights earlier.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said troopers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in the search for the suspect. The shooting took place about 2 p.m. Wednesday at a road block at Oklahoma 51 and Allen Road.

"They had intel that he was going to be in the Tahlequah area, so we were out there assisting with that," Stewart said.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the suspect died. Law enforcement personnel were reported to be uninjured.

This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.

Corey Jones

918-581-8359

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JonesingToWrite

Tags

Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359

Recommended for you