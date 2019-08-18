A Stidham man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in McIntosh County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Killed was Allen Spurlock, 59.

He was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Oklahoma 9, about a half-mile east of the Indian Nation Turnpike west of Hanna about 1:53 p.m., when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, ran off right side of the road and struck a dirt embankment.

Spurlock was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.

Spurlock's condition and the cause of the crash were under investigation, the OHP said.

