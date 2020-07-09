The Stillwater City Council unanimously passed an ordinance requiring face coverings in public places to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a report from the Stillwater News Press.
The ordinance, which passed 5-0 at Thursday night's meeting, allows limited exemptions for those eating, swimming or using the city's splash pads.
About 50 people protested the ordinance at the meeting, the News Press reported.
In early May, after businesses reported receiving threats of violence over a previous mask requirement, Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce amended his emergency proclamation mandating masks to instead “encourage” citizens to wear face coverings while at essential and nonessential businesses, according to a press release issued at the time.
City Manager Norman McNickle said in that press release that businesses relayed that store employees had been “threatened with physical violence and showered with verbal abuse” by people who did not want to wear masks.