Stillwater police are investigating after a threat was called in to police dispatch during a City Council meeting Monday.
First reported by the Stillwater News Press, dispatchers received an anonymous call in which someone threatened council members if they didn’t table a vote concerning the state’s permitless carry gun law, also sometimes called “constitutional carry.” The council was considering a resolution to support the State Question 803 petition, which seeks a referendum on the law, set to go into effect Nov. 1.
“The caller was trying to deter them from even having the discussion and passing the resolution to support getting that state question on the ballot,” said Capt. Kyle Gibbs with Stillwater police. “We are taking that as a threat, though it was a little bit veiled. Basically the caller was saying if you value your health, you won’t discuss and vote on that resolution tonight.”
An officer providing security for the council meeting reportedly relayed the information from dispatchers to Norman McNickle, city manager and former chief of police, who sits in on council meetings. Additional officers then arrived and secured the building.
Gibbs said no one was in immediate danger at the meeting and it was not clear if the threat was credible. Nonetheless, Gibbs said police are treating it as serious and are investigating.
The meeting continued after receiving the threat, and the council passed the resolution later in the meeting.