In the six days since Stillwater abruptly changed its city order requiring face coverings inside reopening businesses, Mayor Will Joyce said the town hasn’t had further problems.
The sudden change came hours into the day Friday when Joyce said the city heard from businesses whose employees had been berated and threatened by customers upset over the requirement.
Threats themselves weren’t what led the city to change its position, though Joyce said someone did call city hall and say they would “use their Second Amendment rights to resist this,” something Stillwater police are now investigating.
Stillwater doesn’t have the resources to police the requirement effectively, and Joyce said it left businesses and employees in a hard spot with the city unable to help.
“Unfortunately, it’s not something we feel like we’re able to practically enforce in our community,” Joyce said. “We didn’t want those employees to have to deal with those folks if we weren’t able to respond to them quickly enough or if we didn’t have the resources to get out there.
“That really was the reason for the change, the idea those store employees might be put in a situation where they’re trying to do their job and if we weren’t able to get out there fast enough, they might have to deal with somebody who might be kind of angry at them.”
The city’s change made national headlines amid protests elsewhere about restrictions on social distancing and protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joyce said he believes Stillwater has done well in social distancing, with only one instance of police citing a large gathering he could recall, and that it’s reflected in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.
It’s why Friday’s events came as a surprise, Joyce said.
“Given that it was just a slight step up from where we had been, I thought people would respect that one when asked to do it in a business,” Joyce said. “And again, 98% of people have and weren’t a problem. It’s just this small group of people that have created an issue, and that particular instance of employees having to deal with those folks is why we changed it.”