STILLWATER – This city's police chief condemned members of a right-wing militia group who carried rifles at a peaceful protest in front of the city’s police station Wednesday.
Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts said he was notified Wednesday that at least one member of the Three Percenters — Original group was at the rally, which began at 10 a.m. and ended about 12:30 p.m. People gathered to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
Watts said carrying rifles at large public gatherings like protests can escalate situations that are already tense.
“Anytime you bring a firearm into a protest — it doesn’t matter who brings it — you have a lot of emotion, a lot of frustration,” he said. “People are angry, they’re venting. That is never the place for a weapon.”
Gallery: Protesters gather Wednesday in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
Protests in Stillwater
A man drove a truck through protestors during rally on I-244