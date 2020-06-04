STILLWTER GEORGE FLOYD PROEST

Protesters hold signs during a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department on Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd.

STILLWATER — Hundreds of people gathered outside the Stillwater police station Wednesday in 90-degree weather to protest George Floyd’s death at the hands of a former Minnesota police officer.

The peaceful protest drew people from other cities, including Tulsa and Oklahoma City, to listen to more than a dozen speakers talk about police brutality, white supremacy and systematic racism. Among the speakers were the Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, president of the Oklahoma City chapter of Black Lives Matter; Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts; and high schooler Emily Croft, who organized the protest.

“We need to do something that the curators of institutional and systemic racism would never expect,” Croft told the crowd. “That is to come together, all of us, as brothers and sisters sharing the same soil.”

The speakers’ messages varied as some focused on police killings and others spoke about white Christianity’s promotion of racism, but their goals remained the same: to motivate people to take action against an unjust system that targets black people.

