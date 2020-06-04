STILLWATER — Hundreds of people gathered outside the Stillwater police station Wednesday in 90-degree weather to protest George Floyd’s death at the hands of a former Minnesota police officer.
The peaceful protest drew people from other cities, including Tulsa and Oklahoma City, to listen to more than a dozen speakers talk about police brutality, white supremacy and systematic racism. Among the speakers were the Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, president of the Oklahoma City chapter of Black Lives Matter; Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts; and high schooler Emily Croft, who organized the protest.
“We need to do something that the curators of institutional and systemic racism would never expect,” Croft told the crowd. “That is to come together, all of us, as brothers and sisters sharing the same soil.”
The speakers’ messages varied as some focused on police killings and others spoke about white Christianity’s promotion of racism, but their goals remained the same: to motivate people to take action against an unjust system that targets black people.
Uriah Davis, left, an Oklahoma State University graduate student who spoke at a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla., shakes hands with Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts, right. The rally was held to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. SUE OGROCKI/Associated Press
Oklahoma State University graduate student Uriah Davis talks with Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts during a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
The Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Oklahoma City, speaks during a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. SUE OGROCKI/Associated Press
Uriah Davis, an Oklahoma State University graduate student, gives a speech at a rally, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla., to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. SUE OGROCKI/Associated Press
Oklahoma State University Police Chief Leon Jones places his arm around Charmaine Motte of Stillwater during a moment of silence at a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
People rally at the Stillwater Police Station Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla., to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. SUE OGROCKI/Associated Press
A protester hold up a sign during a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
Protesters bow their heads during a moment of silence at a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
People bow their heads during a prayer at a rally, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla., to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. SUE OGROCKI/Associated Press
Protesters bow their heads during a moment of silence at a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
The Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Oklahoma City, speaks during a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
A protester hold up a sign during a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
Protesters hold signs during a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
People listen during a rally, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla., to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. SUE OGROCKI/Associated Press
Rayna Wright holds up hand after speaking during a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts speaks during a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla., to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. SUE OGROCKI/Associated Press
People rally at the Stillwater Police Station Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla., to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. SUE OGROCKI/Associated Press
Uriah Davis, left, an Oklahoma State University graduate student, who spoke at a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla., speaks with Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts, right. The rally was held to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. SUE OGROCKI/Associated Press
Emily Croft, 17, a student at Stillwater High School, greets a participant Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla., at a rally to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Croft organized the peaceful rally. SUE OGROCKI/Associated Press
