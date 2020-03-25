A Stilwell man died Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle wreck on U.S. 59, just north of Stilwell.
Emergency responders pronounced Daniel Teehee, 41, dead at the scene, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Teehee was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado northbound about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on the highway. The vehicle departed the highway to the right while going through a curve, according to the report. Teehee reportedly over corrected and lost control.
The vehicle then left the roadway to the left and rolled 1½ times before coming to a rest on its top. The wreck occurred about 2½ miles north of Stilwell. Responders extricated Teehee from the vehicle and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Troopers state in the report that the driver had the odor of alcohol on him. Teehee was wearing a safety belt at the time of the wreck.