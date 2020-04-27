Gov. Kevin Stitt's administration released a video Monday thanking Oklahomans for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The roughly minute-and-a-half clip features scenes of health care workers and lab techicians hard at work and Oklahoma businesses that have changed manufacturing processes to produce much-needed materials during the pandemic, including Professional Image Packaging in Tulsa, Covercraft Industries in Pauls Valley and Prairie Wolf Spirits in Guthrie.
Stitt joins his wife, first lady Sarah Stitt, as well as Secretary of Health and Mental Health Jerome Loughridge, Secretary of Science and Innovation Kayse Shrum and Oklahoma National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson to offer his thanks on a soundtrack underlain with a hopeful piano piece.
“You are why the Oklahoma standard shines so bright," Stitt can be heard saying, concluding the video. "Thank you."
Visit bit.ly/35bhwIJ to watch the full clip.