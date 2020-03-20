COVID-19 NEWS CONFERENCE

Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY — The COVID-19 outbreak could have a profound effect on Oklahoma’s state budget.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that the state could face a revenue shortfall in the current budget year due to the widespread economic impacts of the public health crisis.

Stitt said he plans to dip into the state’s Rainy Day Fund, which is at an all-time high, to offset the possible revenue shortfall this year and help balance the fiscal year 2021 budget.

While participating in a question-and-answer session with Oklahoma State Medical Association President Larry Bookman, Stitt was asked what economic impact the outbreak will have on Oklahoma.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com

Coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com

Editor's Note: The latest updates on coronavirus are on a new website: tulsaworld.com/coronavirus

With the Oklahoma State Department of Health now testing patients in Oklahoma City for coronavirus amid a global outbreak, more cases can be expected to be reported across the state.

Below you can find all the coverage of interest in Tulsa and around Oklahoma, with no paywall

A pandemic isn't the only time Tulsa World provides a valuable public service to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing. 

 

In just three days, Oklahoma's new unemployment filings have tripled last week's total
State & Regional

In just three days, Oklahoma's new unemployment filings have tripled last week's total

  • By Curtis Killman Tulsa World

State official says there is $1 billion available in fund to pay claims.

Latest COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths

State organizations warn 'blood can't wait' as blood drives are canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Restaurants offering curbside service and other options following closures

Gallery: What coronavirus has done to public life in Tulsa

The Tulsa World has dropped its paywall on all the coverage related to the coronavirus. Find all the coverage on our Special Report page.

+17
McConnell unveils economic rescue plan amid virus shutdown
Business

McConnell unveils economic rescue plan amid virus shutdown

  • By Andrew Taylor and Lisa Mascaro Associated Press

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that the “checks in the mail” would be direct deposited into people’s accounts under the plan the Trump administration has proposed to Congress.

Toddler with COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma as confirmed cases jump by a dozen
State & Regional

Toddler with COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma as confirmed cases jump by a dozen

  • By Harrison Grimwood Tulsa World

The case was reported Wednesday morning with 11 other cases in the state. The total cases found in the state is 31, 29 in-state and two out-of-state cases. The toddler, a patient who is younger than 4 years old, is the youngest patient reported yet in the state.

The Tulsa World has dropped its paywall on all the coverage related to the coronavirus. Find all the coverage on our Special Report page.

 

Oklahoma Watch: State asks day care centers to remain open
State & Regional

Oklahoma Watch: State asks day care centers to remain open

  • By Jennifer Palmer Oklahoma Watch

In a letter sent to child care providers across the state on Sunday, Oklahoma State Department of Human Services Director Justin Brown said the child care industry is a vital element of a community’s ability to respond to a health threat such as COVID-19.

Woodland Hills Mall joins list of coronavirus-related cancellations, closings and event postponements
Entertainment

Woodland Hills Mall joins list of coronavirus-related cancellations, closings and event postponements

  • From Staff Reports

An updated look at area event changes due to the coronavirus

Oral Roberts cancels athletics for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year

Video: Coronavirus update from Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum

'This is uncharted territory:' School districts urge employees, students not to come back to school if they travel to high-risk countries during spring break as coronavirus continues to spread

'This is uncharted territory:' School districts urge employees, students not to come back to school if they travel to high-risk countries during spring break as coronavirus continues to spread
Education

'This is uncharted territory:' School districts urge employees, students not to come back to school if they travel to high-risk countries during spring break as coronavirus continues to spread

  • By Kyle Hinchey Tulsa World

Although Gov. Kevin Stitt has encouraged schools to remain open, public and private schools across the Tulsa metro are ready to cancel classes if health officials deem it necessary in the coming weeks.

Oral Roberts cancels athletics for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year

Video: Coronavirus update from Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum

Coronavirus-related cancellations, closings and event postponements

+3
Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days
Washington
AP

Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

  • By Lisa Mascaro, Andrew Taylor, Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Taking drastic action Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he is cutting off travel from Europe to the U.S. and moving to …

Tags

Recommended for you