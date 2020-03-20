Coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com

Editor's Note: The latest updates on coronavirus are on a new website: tulsaworld.com/coronavirus.

With the Oklahoma State Department of Health now testing patients in Oklahoma City for coronavirus amid a global outbreak, more cases can be expected to be reported across the state.

Below you can find all the coverage of interest in Tulsa and around Oklahoma, with no paywall.

A pandemic isn't the only time Tulsa World provides a valuable public service to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing.