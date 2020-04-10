We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Oklahoma hospitals appear to have more than sufficient capacity to handle projected COVID-19 cases, but the state has a Plan B just in case, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday.

"Even with what the ... model projects as the worst-case scenario, we are in good shape on total beds, intensive care unit beds and ventilators," Stitt said during a news conference at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa.

Stitt said, by the same modeling employed by the Trump administration, COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma are expected to peak about April 21.

"We are seeing tremendous evidence that our social distancing ... (is) working," Stitt said. "We are flattening the curve. It is critical, though, that we don't take our foot off the gas and that we continue these social distancing practices through the end of April."

The figures presented a wide range of projections for the number of hospital and ICU beds and respirators that might be needed in the coming weeks, but even at the high end fell well short of the resources Stitt said are available.

Just to be sure, officials said, plans are in place to set up one additional "overflow" COVID-19 and one non-COVID facility in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Besides facilities and respirators, Health Secretary Jerome Loughridge said the state is well-stocked in most medical supplies, including face masks, face shields and robes.

One thing it may not be so well-stocked in, though, are supplies for taking the nasal swabs used in coronavirus testing.

Stitt and Loughridge acknowledged frustrations with the rate of COVID-19 testing, and in particular reports that even some people with symptoms have been turned away from testing facilities.

Loughridge said the OSU animal science laboratory in Stillwater can process up to 2,800 tests a day, but only about 1,000 samples were submitted Thursday despite a growing number of testing sites.

"It's really a matter of getting our sampling numbers up," Loughridge. "One of the key limiters in that is our swabs."

Daily reports compiled by the Health Department indicates supplies for gathering samples hampers testing, but Loughridge said the state is acquiring more.

"If you're hearing that people are being turned away for testing, ... I want to know the specifics," Stitt said. "Call 211 and they'll send you to a mobile site. We want to make sure (testing) is accessible for Oklahomans."

As he has before, Stitt said testing is critical for adjusting projections, learning how the virus spreads and deciding what steps to take.

"That's the way we will make decisions in our state, based on scientific data and the health experts that are advising us," Stitt said.

More than 1,700 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Oklahoma, with 88 deaths and 428 hospitalizations..

