Despite a spike in COVID-19 deaths in the state, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday said there are signs hospitalizations are starting to level out.

"I am cautiously optimistic that our hospitalizations are starting to flatten," he said during a regular briefing Tuesday at the state's Strategic National Stockpile supply site. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health earlier Tuesday reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19 as confirmed cases neared 1,500 across the state.

"In the last 24 hours, we have lost 16 Oklahomans to COVID-19. This is devastating news. My heart breaks for their families," the governor said.

Stitt said that the deaths being reported recently "basically started two weeks ago." 

He said there are about 400 current COVID patients in state hospitals, he said, adding that an expected surge in cases — possibly in early- or mid-May is expected to result in 500 hospitalizations.

"We are in good shape," he said. "But I want you to know we are still preparing for a surge."

Sixty-seven Oklahomans have now died as a result of the disease and 376 hospitalized. In Tulsa County, a 22-year-old man was among newly reported fatalities. Other newly reported deaths were in Adair, Cherokee, Cleveland, Creek, Kay, Mayes and Wagoner counties — all older than 65, as well as Osage County, which reported a female in 50-64 and a male older than 65.

"We cannot get lax in our social distancing," he said. 

Interactive graphic: COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

U.S. death toll near 12,000: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?

Barbara Hoberock

405-528-2465

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @bhoberock

Tags

Recommended for you