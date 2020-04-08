OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday said he is supporting up to 2% cuts to agencies for the current and next fiscal year as the state’s economy struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stitt’s comments came during a news conference at an undisclosed location where the state stores its personal protective equipment and other medical items such as ventilators.
Stitt gave an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and fielded questions about the budget.
“I am cautiously optimistic that our hospitalizations are starting to flatten,” Stitt said. “We are seeing proof here in Oklahoma and across the country that our social distancing is working.”
Lawmakers on Monday returned to the Capitol to pass budget bills to backfill a projected shortfall for the current fiscal year in the neighborhood of $416 million and to avoid cutting state agencies by about 6% a month.
Stitt on Monday abruptly canceled a Board of Equalization meeting, citing technical difficulties with the bills. The Board of Equalization was prepared to declare a revenue failure for the current fiscal year.
Sources said Stitt’s administration was upset that the digital transformation fund, a priority project of the governor, was expected to be cut while other agencies and funds were not.
Stitt said a budget agreement should not single out one agency.
Stitt said he and lawmakers are “back to the drawing board. Every option is on the table.”
Stitt said he is asking that state government be cut by 1% to 2%, which he said was reasonable.
Legislative leaders balked at Stitt’s proposed cuts, saying the state had sufficient reserves to cover the budget hole.
“The position the Legislature stated by veto-proof majorities Monday is not changing,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “The Legislature will not authorize cuts to core services during a pandemic response because the public needs its services right now.
“The state’s reserves, which exist for emergencies just like this, are sufficient for services to continue uninterrupted. The legislative branch controls the power of the purse, and we have made our position clear on behalf of our constituents across the state.”
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the Legislature is a co-equal branch of government and writes the budget.
“We take that role seriously,” Treat said. “I am hopeful the governor signs all the legislation that was sent to his desk this week.”
The state’s Rainy Day Fund has about $806 million while the Revenue Stabilization Fund has about $200 million. Lawmakers can access a portion of the Rainy Day fund.
According to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, the digital transformation fund, created in 2019, had a balance of $8.4 million in it.
Of the $8.4 million, $4.5 million has been encumbered, according to OMES. Of the $4.5 million encumbered, $2.8 million has been spent, according to OMES.
A 6.2% cut the fund would be $930,000, according to the agency, according to OMES.
The state expects to be eligible for at least $1.5 billion in federal stimulus dollars, but it has to be used for coronavirus expenses.
Stitt said the state has tested more than 13,000 people for COVID-19, of which nearly 90% have come back negative.
The state has seen 1,472 positive cases, of which 522 people have recovered, Stitt said.
On Monday afternoon, the state had about 400 patients in hospitals with COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms, he said. A week before, it was 560 cases, Stitt said.
The state currently has 60 mobile testing sites, Stitt said.
He encouraged Oklahomans with symptoms or who have been exposed to a COVID-19-positive individual to get tested. Symptoms include a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, a cough or difficulty breathing.
“Oklahoma, we are going to get through this,” Stitt said. “We have to stay strong and continue to work on social distancing through the end of April. This is a critical time in our fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Video: Gov. Stitt announces more deaths and more PPE in press conference on April 7
United States: 399,979 cases 12,912 deaths
President Trump speaks April 6 in the White House briefing room.
Trump threatened to freeze U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, saying the international group had “missed the call” on the pandemic.
On March 27 lawmakers passed a a $2.2 trillion rescue package to rush aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by
the coronavirus pandemic. The bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.
Vice President Mike Pence said that the Centers for Disease Control will release new guidelines this week for returning to work for people with potential exposure but who may not be displaying symptoms.
Alex Brandon/Associated Press
Spain - 146,690 cases, 14,555 deaths
Via Laietana street is deserted as authorities control public movements in Barcelona.
Spain on March 12 ordered its first mandatory lockdown. The government has closed museums and sports centers, sent home nearly 10 million students, asked people to work remotely and limited crowds.
The army was building a field hospital with 5,500 beds in a convention center in Madrid, where hotels are also being turned into wards for virus patients.
Spain last weekend extended its national state of emergency through April 26.
Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Italy - 135,586 cases, 17,127 deaths
A worker sanitizes streets near San Marco, in Venice on April 6.
Two Italian nurses have taken their own lives, and more than 70 doctors and 20 nurses have died from the virus.
The government is demanding Italians stay home and not take the leveling off of new coronavirus infections as a sign the emergency is over, following evidence that more and more Italians are relaxing restrictions the west's first and most extreme nationwide lockdown and production shutdown. The government on March 10 imposed a nationwide lockdown. On March 26, Italy idled all non-essential production and industry.
Of hundreds of thousands of people stopped by police for checks, tens of thousands have received a summons for going out without valid reasons.
Andrew Medichini/Associated Press
France - 110,070 cases, 10,343 deaths
A child walks on the deserted Republique square on April 1 during a nationwide confinement.
President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other businesses that need to keep running amid stringent restrictions of movement.
Travel between EU and non-EU counties has been shut down. People in Paris are required to carry a special document if they leave their homes explaining why.
Thibault Camus/Associated Press
China - 82,809 cases, 3,337 deaths
Passengers wearing protective suits gather outside of Hankou train station in Wuhan on April 8. After 14 weeks of lockdown, the first train departed Wednesday morning.
However, schools are still closed, temperatures are checked when people enter buildings and masks are strongly encouraged.
Ng Han Guan/Associated Press
Iran - 67,286 cases, 4,003 deaths
Iran's military completed work March 26 on a 2,000-bed field hospital in an exhibition center in the capital.
Authorities announced April 7 they would expand testing to asymptomatic people, but didn't say how many test kits they have available or provide other details. Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that with active screening of such cases, there are expectations the virus and COVID-19, the illness it causes, can be brought under control by mid-May.
Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals. Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionally an important event for Iran's clerical rulers.
Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press
United Kingdom - 55,957 cases, 6,171 deaths
A newspaper in London says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care fighting the coronavirus on April 7. After his coronavirus symptoms persisted for 10 days, he was hospitalized and doctors advised that he be admitted to intensive care Monday evening. Prince Charles also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25.
In London, home to almost 9 million, the government urged people to stay off public transportation as authorities considered imposing tougher travel restrictions. The British government is now drawing up legislation giving itself new powers to detain people and restrict gatherings.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press
Germany - 107,663 cases, 2,016 deaths
The Pariser Platz square in front of the German landmark Brandenburg Gate is deserted in Berlin.
German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting outside of their homes, which they believe will be easier to follow than locking people in their homes.
Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder also said the state is implementing strict restrictions on visits to hospitals, retirement homes and other facilities where people may be particularly vulnerable.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Germany has partially closed its borders with five neighbor.
Markus Schreiber/Associated Press
Netherlands - 18,926 cases, 1,874 deaths
A sign asks visitors to observe social distancing in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands, on March 26. The Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1.
In a TV address health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffee shops, brothels, strip clubs and sport clubs to be closed from March 15 onward.
Peter Dejong/Associated Press
Central and South America - 1,162 deaths
The Obelisk monument is illuminated with the colors to symbolize the Italian national flag in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Brazil's governors are defying President Jair Bolsonaro, who contends lockdowns will deeply wound the already beleaguered economy and spark social unrest. On March 24 he urged governors to limit isolation only to high-risk people and lift strict measures they have imposed. The country's governors said they would continue with their strict measures.
The governor of a state in central Mexico is arguing that the poor are “immune" to COVID-19. Mexico's government this week broadened its shutdown of non-essential activities to the private sector and prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people.
Argentina: 46 deaths Brazil: 487 deaths Ecuador: 180 deaths Dominican Republic: 82 deaths Guyana: 1 death Panama: 54 deaths Guatemala: 3 deaths Costa Rica: 2 deaths Mexico: 94 deaths Chile: 34 deaths Peru: 83 deaths Paraguay: 5 deaths Colombia: 35 deaths Honduras: 22 deaths Venezuela: 7 deaths Bolivia: 11 deaths Cuba: 8 deaths Uruguay: 6 deaths El Salvador: 3 deaths
Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press
Middle East (outside Iran) - 867 deaths
Tahrir Square is closed off during curfew in Cairo, Egypt on March 29.
In Egypt, a nationwide curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. started March 25. Afghanistan imposed a lockdown on its western Herat province, which borders Iran. Saudi Arabia expanded its curfew hours in the cities of Mecca, Medina and Riyadh.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
Turkey: 574 deaths Pakistan: 50 Saudi Arabia: 50 Qatar: 4 Egypt: 78 Iraq: 61 United Arab Emirates: 10 Bahrain: 4 Lebanon: 19 Jordan: 5 Oman: 2 Afghanistan: 7 Syria: 2 Kuwait: 1
Nariman El-Mofty/Associated Press
South Korea - 10,331 cases, 192 deaths
A Buddhist monk trying to donate blood is checked March 24 for his temperature by a Korea Red Cross official.
Health authorities in South Korea have been actively using personal information — including immigration, public transportation, credit card and smartphone GPS data — to track patients and their contacts. Details about the places that patients visited before testing positive are posted online and shared through smartphone alerts to others.
Markets were shuttered while South Korea's military sent hundreds of its doctors and soldiers to aid in treatment and quarantines. Bishops in South Korea shuttered churches for what they said was the first time in the Catholic Church’s 236-year history there.
The National Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press
Japan - 4,257 cases, 92 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
A cook wears a mask outside a restaurant March 26 in Tokyo. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is setting up a special task force to discuss coronavirus measures and emergency responses.
The Tokyo Olympics will be postponed for about one year.
Schools across the country were closed for weeks, affecting 12.8 million students.
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be closed through March 15. Japan's professional baseball league says it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums. A
female patient tested positive for COVID-19 a second time despite being discharged from a hospital after contracting the virus previously.
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
India - 4,314 cases, 118 deaths
An Indian policeman wearing a virus themed helmet rides a horse during an awareness rally in Hyderabad, India, on April 2.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week countrywide lockdown covering nearly one-fifth of the world's population.
In recent days, India had gradually expanded stay-at-home orders, banned international and domestic flights and suspended passenger service on its extensive rail system until March 31.
India has implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers public officials to enforce more rigorous containment measures and impose penalties and punishments for escapes.
India's tourist ministry shut down the Taj Mahal, its iconic “monument of love,” to visitors.
Mahesh Kumar A/Associated Press
Poland - 4,201 cases, 98 deaths
A mural pays tribute to Polish medical professionals during the coronavirus pandemic with the words "Not every hero wears a cape" in Warsaw.
Mass events are being canceled across the country and nearby Austria through April.
Over 4,000 people in Poland are under quarantined at home after having been potentially exposed to the virus.
Poland closed its borders to thousands of cross-border workers effective March 27; cross-border workers will be required to stay on one side of the border until April 11.
Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press
Sub-Saharan Africa - 6,000+ cases, 60+ deaths
A video of outbreak spread in West Africa in 2014 plays on a laptop at U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, Md., on March 19, 2020, where scientists are working to help develop solutions to prevent, detect and treat the coronavirus.
Twenty-four of Africa's 54 countries already have fully closed borders, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An unprecedented lockdown in South Africa started March 27 for 57 million people. Two people with COVID-19 were charged with attempted murder because they didn't obey orders to isolate themselves. Dozens have been arrested for violations.
Dog-walking is barred in South Africa, along with running, alcohol sales and cigarette sales. Borders are closed to human traffic.
Andrew Harnik/AP file
Israel - 9,411 cases, 71 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 1 death)
A woman walks her dog March 23 at a closed food market in Tel Aviv.
Israeli Jews are being forced to scale back or cancel beloved traditions and rituals marking Passover, the holiday celebrating Israelites’ freedom from Egyptian bondage and referencing biblical plagues. Communal preparations have been canceled. Police are enforcing stay-at-home orders and a general lockdown through April 10.
Authorities have closed all malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and day care centers, and have urged anyone who can work from home to do so.
The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal security service said March 17 that his agency received Cabinet approval to start deploying its counter-terrorism tech measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The new plan would use mobile-phone tracking technology and a review of credit card data to give a far more precise history of an infected person’s movements before they were diagnosed and identify people who might have been exposed. Those in jeopardy would then be notified by text message to self-quarantine.
Oded Balilty/Associated Press
Russia - 6,343 cases, 47 deaths
Police officers walk across an empty Red Square in Moscow, on March 31, when the Russian capital woke up to a lockdown obliging most people in the city of 13 million to stay home. The government ordered other regions of the vast country to quickly prepare for the same as Moscow.
Russia's parliament approved harsher punishments for violating quarantine regulations and spreading "fake news."
Evading quarantine will be punishable by heavy fines, and if it leads to two or more people dying, by up to seven years in prison.
Heavy fines are outlined for those who spread misinformation about the outbreak. If it results in a death, then the perpetrator faces up to five years in prison.
Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press
Greece - 1,735 cases, 73 deaths
On April 2 southern Athens is empty during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic.
Greek health authorities have warned people to stay home, and have shut down everything from restaurants, bars and cafes to public organized beaches, ski resorts, hair salons and movie theaters.
Greece has been on lockdown for just over a week, with people allowed to leave their homes only for certain limited reasons.
Thanassis Stavrakis/Associated Press