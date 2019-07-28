Lessor prairie chicken

A male lesser prairie chicken. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, via The Associated Presss

Nearly two years after the U.S. government dropped its effort to list the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species, Oklahoma lawmakers are again pushing back against the prospect of federal protection for the bird.

U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, both Oklahoma Republicans, penned a letter this month urging the Secretary of Interior to consider voluntary conservation measures before making a “rush to judgment” on listing the bird under the Endangered Species Act.

Referring to a five-state, voluntary range plan that includes oil and gas companies, utilities, farmers and other private landowners, the lawmakers said in the letter that “it is imperative that you provide the fullest and fairest opportunity for such private conservation plans to succeed.”

Read the rest of the story here at The Oklahoman.

