Seven students and two coaches aboard a school bus that crashed in Mayes County on Thursday evening "appear to be okay," Pryor Public Schools reported.
The district thanked the community in a Facebook post.
"Everyone is being checked out as a precaution but we feel very confident and very fortunate," the post reads.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated the crash and found the condition of the driver, a 28-year-old Pryor man, was "apparently normal."
The bus was westbound on County Road East 420 when it ran off the road and the driver over-corrected, causing the bus to slide and roll into a three-fourths overturn, coming to rest on the driver's side, troopers reported.
The driver, who was wearing the only seatbelt equipped in the bus, was treated for minor arm injuries at a Pryor hospital and released, the report states. Another adult passenger, a 53-year-old Pryor man, was treated at the same hospital for head injuries and released.
Of the seven boys and girls aboard ranging in age from 13 to 15, three refused treatment at the scene and five were treated at Tulsa and Pryor hospitals for head and trunk internal injuries, according to the report.
Troopers said the weather was clear and the roadway was dry, and they determined the cause of the crash to be failure to maintain lane of travel.
"We appreciate all the support and prayers," the district stated.