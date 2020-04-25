Taking advantage of $50 million in federal stimulus dollars, a new program announced on Friday will allow Oklahoma families facing unemployment to keep their children enrolled in child care while they search for jobs.
Officials with the state Department of Human Services say they received the grant money last week, which was designated for Oklahoma child care as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security — or CARES — Act.
The new program, which will kick off May 1 as part of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan to reopen the state, offers eligible families 60 days of subsidized child care at a facility or home-based provider who is licensed and has a contract with DHS.
There will be no income limits to participate.
Justin Brown, DHS director, said, “For us, it’s a great opportunity to support families and allow them the little bit of cushion that they need to get back to work, and also for us to play a role in really starting the economy again.”
Applications will be available online at okdhslive.org.
Brown said they will be processed quickly, with approved families receiving an EBT card by mail within four to five days, which they can use to swipe in and out at their child care facility.
Casey White, DHS spokeswoman, said the program will allow families to search for jobs, while their children “continue to have some normalcy in a safe environment.”
Specifically, DHS wanted to help “families who would maybe traditionally not qualify for child care subsidy,” she said. “Normally, most of our programs do have income guidelines.”
Officials say they hope the program, along with the governor’s reopening of the state, will also help the state’s child care providers, many of whom have been struggling during the pandemic.
As of Thursday, 771 child care programs out of some 3,000 statewide were on inactive status, with 41 reopening that had been inactive, DHS officials said. Of those currently inactive, about 300 are Head Start programs or part of public schools.
Many of those who have taken inactive status during the pandemic reported low enrollment and trouble getting supplies as the reasons.
Inactive status allows facilities to remain licensed, but halt taking kids for a designated reason.
Applicants for the online subsidy program must submit proof of their termination from their old job with any final pay stub, along with proof of any unemployment drawn, officials said.
After approval, they can go to the child care locator on the DHS website and find a provider.
