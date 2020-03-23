Mental health experts rolled out free virtual support groups in response to the social distancing brought on by a pandemic.

The support groups organized by Mental Health Association Oklahoma suspended their meetings in mid-March as COVID-19 spread in the state. MHA officials launched virtual support groups Monday, accessible via Zoom video conferencing, to continue providing this service.

"A support group is a very vital, ancillary service that can be very, very helpful when people are either trying to get into recovery ... or to maintain it," said Rebecca Hubbard, MHA director of outreach, prevention and education. "It just provides an environment where people who get it are there, people that know what you are experiencing and are supporting you."

People with bipolar disorder, those with anxiety, parents, survivors of suicide and people suffering post-traumatic stress disorder can find support groups. Groups for survivors of suicide and family of violent crime victims have more stringent referral requirements.

A support group is one way to maintain social connectivity during a time when social distancing is normal. A group's patients ultimately dictate the conversation when they met, and a mental health professional provides direction and guidance. Groups are operated on guidelines to help them keep virtual groups safe and maintain confidentiality.

Hubbard said she expects many Oklahomans are experiencing anxiety and possibly some degree of depression. She recommended people during the pandemic to "be mindful about what you're feeling, what is your body telling you?"

"This is a time where we need to be doing self-care for a few minutes every couple of hours, whatever it might be that is comforting for you," she said.

Those wishing to join a support group can reach out through MHA's assistance center and submit their information. An MHA employee will contact interested people to work with them in finding a group that "best suits their needs," Hubbard said.

The groups, when meeting in person, service the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas. MHA officials are hopeful the virtual groups can reach a broader audience and continue after the pandemic.

