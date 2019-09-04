The swimming hole at Turner Falls Park has closed about a month early after two more people drowned at the popular tourist spot 70 miles south of Oklahoma City.
The swimming hole in Davis, which claims Oklahoma's largest waterfall, closed for a few hours Monday, along with the Blue Hole diving board and slide. The park disputed reports about a drowning, saying the Monday closure was a precaution due to someone being reported missing in the area. It reopened Tuesday.
Two foreign exchange students who were at the Turner Falls swimming hole drowned Tuesday. Police told the Associated Press that one man was struggling in a pool near the falls when a friend jumped in to help and neither resurfaced. They weren't wearing life jackets.
The men were natives of India who attended the University of Texas at Arlington. They have not yet been identified.
Two other people, a 27-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, drowned at Turner Falls during the July Fourth holiday. Both were also natives of India.
In past years, the swimming hole, diving board and slide at Turner Falls were closed around Oct. 1. The park announced Tuesday that it would enter into its winter-months schedule and rates. Swimming is still allowed in the creek area, the park wrote on its Facebook page.
