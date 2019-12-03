OHP stock sign

Two people were killed Monday in a head-on collision outside Tahlequah, including a Broken Arrow 19-year-old, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Sharon Scrapper, 53, of Tahlequah was driving east on Oklahoma 51 about 5:20 p.m. when her 2019 Ford Ecosport crossed left of center, striking a 2007 Pontiac Torrent head-on and killing Kaitlyn Owens, 19, of Broken Arrow. 

The driver of the Torrent, a 37-year-old Broken Arrow woman, was flown to a Tulsa hospital. 

Scrapper and Owens were both wearing their seatbelts; the injured driver was not, according to the report. 

Troopers continue to investigate what caused Scrapper to cross the center line and her condition at the time. 

