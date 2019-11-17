OKLAHOMA CITY — As the calendar counts down to Jan. 1, Gov. Kevin Stitt and tribes with gaming compacts appear far from resolving their disagreement over renewal of the compacts and rates paid by the tribes.
The tribes insist their compacts automatically renew Jan. 1 and want the governor to agree before negotiations can occur on changes to their rates.
Stitt, on the other hand, believes the compacts expire Jan. 1 and wants to negotiate new, significantly higher rates as part of a renewal.
Tribes currently pay the state 4% to 10% of their gaming revenues in exchange for exclusivity rights to offer gaming.
In fiscal year 2018, that meant more than $138 million for the state, the bulk of which goes to education. The figure is based on almost $2.3 billion in revenue the tribes generated from gaming.
From fiscal year 2005 through 2018, education received slightly more than $1.2 billion from the tribes’ payments to the state.
The stalemate came to a head on Thursday with Stitt holding a Capitol press conference to lay out his position and garner public support. That was immediately followed by a tribal response near the south steps of the Capitol.
And both sides dug in on their respective positions.
The issue heated up in July, when Stitt wrote an editorial piece in which he said tribes needed to pay more. That didn’t sit well with some tribal leaders, who felt it was not a proper way to negotiate with sovereign nations. They also expressed some surprise, saying Stitt used misleading figures on rates.
They believe current rates are adequate, but say they are open to discuss the issue.
Stitt said that he apologized in a meeting with tribes after the editorial if some took it wrong.
“It is my job as governor to communicate to Oklahomans,” Stitt said Friday.
An Oct. 28 meeting between Attorney General Mike Hunter, representing the state, and tribes didn’t produce a solution. Both sides walked away frustrated.
The compacts were negotiated in 2004, when Brad Henry was governor. Henry, who now does consulting work for the Chickasaw Nation on issues other than gaming, said the compacts were designed to automatically renew.
He said it was understood at the time that the gaming industry would take off. State leaders wanted to avoid a predicament where tribes asked for lower rates because the income to the state had gone up as the industry blossomed, Henry has said.
“We felt like it was best for the state that they could stand on the compacts and they would automatically renew,” Henry said.
Henry is among those appearing in television and print commercials outlining tribal contributions to the state. Tribes have invested their profits into health care, infrastructure, education and other projects.
While Stitt, serving his first term, may be a popular governor, tribes have quite a bit of power as well and are active politically.
Stitt said he is willing to negotiate with individual tribes.
During his Thursday press conference, Stitt pointed to the 25% rates paid by tribes in New York, Connecticut and Florida, saying that should be a starting point for negotiations.
“I am willing to sit down and negotiate and talk about why it should be less than that or more than that,” Stitt said on Friday. “It is a great starting point. There is a good case that that is the market.”
Matthew Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, said it is difficult to make a straight comparison with rates in other states because so many different variables come into play.
Morgan said Stitt is “cherry picking data” and using the highest rate in an effort to make his case. The state has to provide something of value to the tribes to get higher rates, he said.
Both Stitt and the tribes are interested in discussing the addition of sports betting to the mix.
Currently, the compacts cover Class III gaming, which includes slot machines. The state gets no revenue from Class II games, which include electronic bingo.
Stitt said he is not interested in going after Class II games, which in 2016 represented 43% of the gaming machines at gaming facilities.
Morgan said what has been noticeably absent is input from lawmakers, who will have to sign off on changes such as adding sports betting.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, declined to weigh in, but his office is researching what possible role the Legislature may have in the compact negotiations, said Aaron Cooper, his spokesman.
Likewise, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, declined to comment.
Stephen Greetham, senior counsel for the Chickasaw Nation, said the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act requires the tribes to have a compact with the state. After Jan. 1, the tribes will still have a compact because it automatically renews “so there is no issue,” Greetham said.
Stitt could pursue an action to have the compact declared expired, which would require going to court for a declaration.
Such an action puts jobs in jeopardy and would not be beneficial to the state, Greetham said.
Featured video