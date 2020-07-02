Terri White, inducted into a hall of fame for her community work, has been named the chief executive of the Mental Health Association Oklahoma.
White will take up the mantle in August. For the previous 17 years, she has served as the commissioner for the state's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
“I am deeply honored and excited to join the Association, an incredible organization that has meant so much to so many Oklahomans," White said in a prepared statement. "The work done here has saved countless lives throughout our state, and brought healing to hundreds of thousands of Oklahoma families.”
The MHAO's board appointed White after a national search for a leader in this field, according to a news release. White will be replacing Mike Brose after his departure was announced earlier this year.
White's previous efforts include high-level advocacy for children's behavioral health service, criminal justice diversion initiatives, various services for veterans, community-based treatment programs, the use of technology to advance treatment and recovery, and the integration of behavioral health care into primary health care settings, according to a news release.
“The Association has built an incredible legacy in the service of vulnerable Oklahomans," Michael Madsen, MHAO's board president, said. "We believe that Terri is the perfect choice to build upon that legacy and achieve even more. She has brilliantly elevated the status of brain health in Oklahoma, and is one of the most respected national experts in prevention, treatment and recovery.”
White was the longest-serving commissioner of mental health in the nation. She also served as Oklahoma secretary of health from 2009 to 2011 under former Gov. Brad Henry.
The Edmond native holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in social work, both from the University of Oklahoma.
White was a leading figure for Oklahoma's landmark opioid trial, according to a news release.