Jason Keith Morris is accused of coughing on Muskogee police officers and saying he had COVID-19. 

Muskogee County prosecutors charged a man Tuesday with terrorism following allegations he coughed at police officers and claimed he had COVID-19.

Prosecutors charged Jason Keith Morris, 41, with terrorism hoax and resisting an officer, according to court documents.

Muskogee police officers were called April 25 to an apartment complex located in the 2900 block of Keetoowah Trail in Muskogee. They had received reports of four people fighting.

Morris allegedly was one of those people.

"Once Jason Morris was taken into custody, Jason claimed that he had COVID-19 and proceeded to cough at officer's on scene," police sate in a probable cause affidavit.

Police said Morris later stated that he lied about his COVID-19 status.

An arrest warrant for the charges was issued.

