Test results from two Oklahomans who may have been exposed to the coronavirus have been returned negative, state officials announced Friday.
OSDH Commissioner of Health Gary Cox said in a news release that the ongoing risk to the general public is low, but investigation of this worldwide event will continue.
“We appreciate the work of the OSDH Acute Disease Service and the CDC for working quickly to confirm there are no cases of the Novel Coronavirus in our state,” Cox said. “The public should be assured that OSDH will continue monitoring and engaging the multidisciplinary coordinated response team which is formulating response plans as the situation evolves and stands ready to protect Oklahomans.”
The results came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
Neither person was hospitalized, but both had symptoms and “have the travel history (from Wuhan, China) that was required as a component for an investigation,” said state epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed.
Anyone who may have traveled to China in the past 14 days and is experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing should reach out to a health care provider before seeking treatment, the news release states.
In China, the number of confirmed cases is nearing 8,000, surpassing the 5,327 in mainland China during the SARS outbreak in 2002-03.
The death toll rose to 170, which is still lower than the 348 people who were killed in China by SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome. Scientists say there are still many questions to be answered about the new virus, including just how transmissible and severe it is.
The new virus is from the coronavirus family, which includes those that can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS. As of December, MERS had sickened nearly 2,500 people since its identification in 2012.
