A bicyclist from Texas was killed Friday when he was hit by a pickup on Interstate 40 in McIntosh County.
The cyclist, of Pampa, Texas, was riding east on the highway's shoulder when he entered the outside lane of traffic about 6 miles east of Checotah and was struck by a 2016 GMC Sierra around 3 p.m. Friday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The rider's condition at the time of the collision was unknown, but the pickup driver's condition was "apparently normal," according to the report. The rider was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.
The cyclist's identity was withheld Friday pending notification of his next of kin.