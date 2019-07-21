A weeklong Opioid Epidemic Response event begins Monday in Tahlequah and will feature community resource booths, health screenings, seminars, movie screenings and a town hall.
The OSU Center for Health Sciences Center for Wellness & Recovery is hosting Monday through Sunday at the Cherokee Community Building, 908 S. College Ave. The event is free and open to the public.
The seminars are accredited as continuing education for health-care providers, law enforcement officers, legal professionals, counselors, pharmacists and social workers. Presentations will cover a wide range of topics, including Adverse Childhood Experiences and addiction, parenting, opioid misuse and law enforcement, and yoga and chronic pain.
“There’s something for everyone at this conference,” said Julie Croff, executive director of OSU Center for Wellness & Recovery. “It’s not necessarily just for individuals suffering from addiction.”
The town hall will take place 6 p.m. Friday and feature several panelists. A full schedule of events and speakers is online at health.okstate.edu/cwr.
Croff said food will be available and tables set up for children’s activities throughout the week.
“It’s the best sort of town hall possible, where your kids can be happy and occupied and you can be engaged in the town hall,” she said.
Croff said it’s important for the general populace to attend to learn about other modalities for pain relief rather than opioids. Empowering people and helping them to know how to have discussions with their physicians about options and side effects is critical, she said.
People also can be connected to resources at the events. Croff noted that there is much good happening within the community to highlight by those on the frontlines.
“It’s not about us riding in on a white horse to save the day,” Croff said. “The solutions are there. We get to create a platform for individuals in the community to talk about all the great things they’re doing.”
The Tahlequah event is the second in a series of four. The remaining two Opioid Epidemic Response events will be Aug. 2-8 in Duncan and Aug. 12-18 in Ardmore.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oklahoma State Department of Health are funding the events.
For more information, contact osu-cwr@okstate.edu or 918-561-1883.