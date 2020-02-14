State health officials on Thursday reported that the third Oklahoma resident investigated for the novel coronavirus has been cleared.
Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that a person who was under investigation for the virus earlier this week tested negative for COVID-19. State health officials updated a new landing page maintained on the OSDH website to reflect the negative results.
The most recent person under investigation in Oklahoma had recently returned to Oklahoma from mainland China and reportedly exhibited clinical criteria to be placed under investigation. Health officials took a test kit from the Oklahoma patient and sent it to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The most recent patient was the third individual in Oklahoma to be investigated and tested negative for the virus. No confirmed cases have been reported in Oklahoma.
Anyone who may have traveled to China in the past 14 days and is experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing should reach out to a health care provider before seeking treatment, according to a news release.
Global infections of the virus exceeded 64,400 on Friday, according to data collected by John Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering. More than 1,300 people have died, and more than 7,100 people have recovered from the virus. Most of those affected are in mainland China. There have been 15 confirmed cases in the United States. Three people in the U.S. have recovered from the infection.