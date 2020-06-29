Oklahoma City Protest Damage

Chris Clark helps open a damaged door at the Walgreens at NW 23rd and Classen Blvd., on May 31. Damage occurred during the May 30 protest in downtown Oklahoma City, DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — Protesters blamed for the violence that broke out in Oklahoma City the last weekend in May were charged Friday with terrorism, rioting and assault.

If convicted of the felony offenses, they could be sentenced to years in prison.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater made the decisions himself on the charges in a get-tough approach meant to deter others from going too far during protests in the future.

“This is not Seattle,” Prater said Friday. “We’re not putting up with this lawlessness here.”

