OKLAHOMA CITY — Protesters blamed for the violence that broke out in Oklahoma City the last weekend in May were charged Friday with felony offenses of terrorism, rioting and assault.
"This is not Seattle," Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said Friday. "We're not putting up with this lawlessness here."
Prater made the decisions himself on the charges in a get-tough approach meant to deter others from going too far during protests in the future.
"Several people were carrying flags that were identified as belonging to the following groups: Antifa, Soviet Union (communism), American Indian Movement, Anarcho-Communism (solid red) and the original Oklahoma flag ... currently adopted by Oklahoma Socialists," police reported. "Several known supporters of anti-establishment organizations were present in the crowd."