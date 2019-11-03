Two men and a woman from Guthrie were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Payne County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Killed were Fidel Simpson, 25; Barkley Simpson, 26; and Dariahawn Simpson, 21.
They were in a 2019 Buick Encore that Fidel Simpson was driving about 4 a.m. on a road near Oklahoma 33, about a mile north and 3 miles east of Perkins.
The southbound vehicle went across Oklahoma 33, struck a ditch, went airborne and struck a tree, troopers said.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Seat belts were being worn only by Fidel Simpson, troopers said. His condition and the cause of the crash were under investigation.