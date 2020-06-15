OKLAHOMA CITY — Three Democrats and three Republicans are vying for the Senate District 35 seat.
The seat became open after Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, ran up against a 12-year term limit.
The primary is June 30. The winner must secure 50% plus one vote to avoid the Aug. 25 runoff election.
The general election is Nov. 3.
The Democratic field includes Jo Anna Dossett, Carly Hotvedt and Stan Allen Young.
The Republican contest includes Cheryl Baber, Kyden Creekpaum and Linda Morrissey.
All six candidates are from Tulsa.
Dossett, 39, is a teacher who is married with two children. She is the sister of Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso.
She supports State Question 802, which is also on the June 30 ballot.
She does not think President Donald Trump has done a good job.
“I have not felt as if our current global health crisis has been in good hands at the federal executive level,” she said.
Her top issues are education, access to affordable and comprehensive health care and reducing the state’s incarceration rate.
She said she is an issue-based candidate who is not playing to a base. She said the independent vote will be important in the outcome of the race.
Independent voters area allowed to vote in Democratic primaries.
Hotvedt, 36, is an attorney who is married with an adopted adult son. She made an unsuccessful attempt in 2018 for the Oklahoma House.
She supports State Question 802, which she said is an incredible investment where the state can draw down $9 for every $1 in state funding.
She said Trump has made some “objectively poor” decisions in dealing the health, safety and welfare of the nation.
Her top priorities are education, health care and infrastructure.
The state has underfunded public education and it has been a huge detriment, especially for economic development, she said.
Stan Young, 61, is a retired nurse anesthetist and retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve.
He supports State Question 802, saying it is crucial for rural hospitals and important to get the “spigot of federal dollars turned back on.”
He said he is not pleased with Trump’s performance in office.
“I am sorry,” he said. “Perpetual chaos is not leadership.”
His top issues are health care access and delivery, reducing personal debt and education.
He said the state needs to get out of the perpetual crisis mode when it comes to health care, adding that an unhealthy citizenry leads to other problems.
Cheryl Baber, 44, is a married attorney with two sons. The former assistant U.S. attorney previously made a failed attempt for the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
She does not support State Question 802, saying it will be expensive, may drive quality care down and create another group of welfare recipients.
Baber supports Trump and was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 2016.
Baber’s top three issues are the economy, education and public safety.
She said the highest priority of government is protecting law-abiding citizens.
Creekpaum, 38, is a married attorney with two children.
He said he has not made up his mind on State Question 802, saying the state needs to find a way to pay for it, but he believes there is a strong majority of people who support it.
“I support our president’s efforts to get the economy going again, to protect our national interests and keep America strong,” said Creekpaum, who is also a classical pianist.
His top three issues are the economy, education and health care.
“I think we need to support our public school system in every way we can and do whatever we can to make it stronger and better,” he said, adding that he also supports options for parents.
Morrissey, 67, is married with three grown children. She was a judge beginning in 1995 until retiring in March.
She said her background in the law will be beneficial in the Legislature to ensure laws are not unconstitutional.
She supports State Question 802.
She said Trump has done remarkable things for the economy but that she would have scripted some of his tweets differently and filter some of his commentary differently.
Education, health care and business development are her top issues.
The state’s central location and low cost of living make it well-positioned to attract businesses, she said.
