Tahlequah police on Thursday released the names of three officers who fatally shot a man during a domestic violence call Monday afternoon.
Detective Chris Boals, Patrolman William Jacob Robertson, and Patrolman Bronson McNiel fired their weapons during the incident, police said in a news release.
The three have been placed on administrative assignment pending the investigation and other administrative protocols, police Chief Nate King said in the release.
The officers of responded to a call of a domestic disturbance with a firearm at 902 S. State Ave.
Officers arrived and made contact with Bobby Lee Vaughn inside the residence. Vaughn fired a shot while officers were attempting to talk to him.
"Officers retreated to the cover of their police vehicles and continued attempts to establish communication with Vaughn. A few minutes later Vaughn appeared in the front door and hand a handgun by his right side.
"Officers continued to plea with Vaughn to drop his weapon."
He raised the weapon at officers and three officers fired their weapons at Vaughn.
"Visual contact with Vaughn was lost at this time," the release said.
"The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service was contacted for assistance in the situation. After approximately two hours without any contact with Vaughn, entrance was made into the residence and Vaughn was found inside and was unresponsive."
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation in regard to the use of deadly force, the release said.
A news conference will be held in the near future to release body camera footage of the incident and field questions, police said.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Bobby Lee Vaughn and to the officers and families involved. We will continue to release information as it becomes available," King said in the release.