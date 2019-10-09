Tahlequah police on Thursday released the names of three officers who fatally shot a man during a domestic violence call Monday afternoon.
Detective Chris Boals, Patrolman William Jacob Robertson and Patrolman Bronson McNiel fired their weapons during the incident, police said in a news release.
The three have been placed on administrative assignment pending the investigation and other administrative protocols, Police Chief Nate King said in the release.
The officers were responding to a call of a domestic disturbance with a firearm at 902 S. State Ave.
Officers arrived and made contact with Bobby Lee Vaughn inside a residence. Vaughn fired a shot while officers were attempting to talk to him, police said.
“Officers retreated to the cover of their police vehicles and continued attempts to establish communication with Vaughn. A few minutes later Vaughn appeared in the front door and (had) a handgun by his right side.
“Officers continued to (plead) with Vaughn to drop his weapon,” the press release states.
Police said Vaughn raised the gun toward officers and that the three officers fired their weapons at him.
They couldn’t see him after those shots were fired, the release says.
After approximately two hours without any contact with Vaughn, with help from the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, police entered the house and found Vaughn unresponsive.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officers’ use of deadly force, the release says.
A press conference will be held in the near future to release body camera footage of the encounter and to field questions, police said.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Bobby Lee Vaughn and to the officers and families involved. We will continue to release information as it becomes available,” King said in the release.
