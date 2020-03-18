State health officials reported Wednesday the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a toddler in Oklahoma.

The case was reported Wednesday morning with 11 other cases in the state. The total cases found in the state is 31, 29 in-state and two out-of-state cases. The toddler, a patient who is younger than 4 years old, is the youngest patient reported yet in the state.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

Video: Coronavirus update from Mayor Bynum

Gallery: Q-and-A on closures

