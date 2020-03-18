State health officials reported Wednesday the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a toddler in Oklahoma.
The case was reported Wednesday morning with 11 other cases in the state. The total cases found in the state is 31, 29 in-state and two out-of-state cases. The toddler, a patient who is younger than 4 years old, is the youngest patient reported yet in the state.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
When does it take effect?
Bars had to be closed as of noon Tuesday. As of midnight Tuesday, restaurants were limited to providing carry out, drive-thru and delivery service, and entertainment venues had to be closed.
What about cafes, food courts and coffee houses?
These businesses must follow the same restrictions imposed on restaurants.
Are there any exceptions?
The executive order does not pertain to institutional or “in-house food cafeterias that serve residents, employees, and clients of businesses, child-care facilities, hospitals, and long-term care facilities.”
Can I walk into a restaurant to order takeout?
The executive order does not prohibit this, but it will be up to the business owner to establish how to handle carry out, drive-thru and delivery services. Above was the scene Tuesday at Elote Cafe & Catering.
Can a bar or microbrewery still serve food?
Bars that typically offer dine-in service, yes. But like restaurants, they are limited to providing carry out, drive-thru and delivery service.
What kind of entertainment venues are affected?
Anything you can think of, from movie theaters to fitness centers to bowling alleys to amusement parks. The executive order also applies to Hookah bars, cigar bars and vaping lounges that offer products for on-site consumption.
How about grocery stores and convenience stores?
These businesses are not affected because they do not offer food and beverages for on-site consumption. Other businesses that fall into this category include markets, pharmacies, and drug stores.
Does this executive order affect child care facilities, soup kitchens or health care facilities?
No.
For more information, the city of Tulsa has created a page of frequently asked questions online at
