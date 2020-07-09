Thunderstorms, which have the potential to turn severe, and heavy rain are forecast through Thursday morning and early afternoon in northeastern Oklahoma.
Strong winds, up to 70 mph, may accompany any severe weather that develops, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. About 8 a.m. Thursday, meteorologists located strong thunderstorms in Oklahoma along a line from Bluejacket to Foyil.
The storms were moving to the southeast about 30 mph, according to the weather service. Winds may gust up to 55 mph. Tulsa, Creek, Mayes, Rogers, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Craig and Delaware counties are reported to be in the path of these storms.
"Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding," meteorologists state in a special weather statement. "Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways."
Much of far northeast Oklahoma is under a thunderstorm watch.
Additional storms may develop Thursday evening, and potential of more thunderstorms will persist through Saturday, according to the weather service. Dangerous heat potential will persist through at least the middle of next week.