TAHLEQUAH — A controversial proposed pay raise for Cherokee Nation’s elected officials may not be taking effect after all.
Before a standing room-only crowd Monday, the Tribal Council’s Rules Committee voted to adopt a legislative act rejecting proposed pay raises from the Cherokee Nation Citizens Compensation Committee. The measure now goes before the full council at Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.
A report from the Cherokee Nation Compensation Committee submitted in late June recommends pay increases ranging from 26% for Tribal Council Speaker Joe Byrd to 104% for the deputy chief.
Under the recommendations, Principal Chief-elect Chuck Hoskin Jr. would make $350,000 per year upon taking office next month, or an 84% increase from outgoing Principal Chief Bill John Baker’s salary of $190,000. Deputy Chief-elect Bryan Warner, would be paid $233,333, compared to outgoing Deputy Chief Joe Crittenden’s $114,000 salary. Additionally, Byrd would receive $95,000, Deputy Speaker Victoria Vasquez would receive $90,000 and the remaining 15 councilors would each be paid $85,000.
The five-member committee meets every four years to offer its input on elected officials’ salaries. The executive branch is responsible for appointing two members, while another two members are appointed by the legislative branch. The other four select the fifth member.
Several councilors who spoke in opposition to the proposal noted a desire for additional funding to tribal services, including health care.
“We have elders that we need to do better by,” Stilwell-based councilor Shawn Crittenden, one of the measure’s authors, said. “People sent me here not because I’m good looking, but because they have faith in me to be their voice.
“There’s still a lot of red tape and hurdles for our Cherokee citizens to go through to receive tribal services. My people made it very, very, very clear to me that for them, the time is not right for such a significant pay raise.”
There were also objections to the timing of the committee’s recommendations. Although the group started meeting in February, it did not issue its recommendations until after the tribe’s contentious general election.
“We need to have community meetings to address these recommendations,” Byrd said. “This should have been brought up in January or February. To bring it up in June or July is not fair.”
As per Cherokee Nation law, the committee’s recommendation automatically becomes law on Aug. 14 if the council does not approve legislation to reject it.
Voting in support of the measure to reject the pay raise were Byrd, David Walkingstick, Shawn Crittenden, Dick Lay, Mary Baker Shaw, Keith Austin, Harley Buzzard and Mike Dobbins.
Mike Shambaugh, one of the councilors who voted against the resolution, attempted to explain his vote, drawing jeers and loud boos from the full room.
“These raises won’t effect our programs,” he said. “Think these problems just appeared overnight or in the last month?
“If we have programs that need additional funding, then there needs to be legislation from this body to address it.”
Other councilors who voted against the resolution included Vazquez, E.O. Smith, Canaan Duncan, Rex Jordan and Deputy Chief-elect Bryan Warner, drawing additional groans from the crowd.
Outgoing at-large councilor Wanda Hatfield abstained. Janees Taylor was absent.
"These numbers ... they're just obscene," Lay said. "Let's just send it back to the compensation committee with hopefully a note that says 'Get reasonable and get responsible.'"
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meets 6 p.m. Monday in Tahlequah to discuss and vote on the "No Pay Raise for Elected Officials Act of 2019." Upon passage by the Tribal Council, Principal Chief Bill John Baker would have the opportunity to sign or veto the legislation.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.