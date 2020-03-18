Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON... CARROLL...CRAWFORD...FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW... CRAIG...CREEK...DELAWARE...HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE... MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA... PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA AND WAGONER. * FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS HAS CAUSED THE GROUND TO BE SATURATED ACROSS PARTS OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&