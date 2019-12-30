OKLAHOMA CITY — The Chickasaw Nation told the state that it could not audit their gaming operations, but could look at prior external audits and records.
The Thursday letter was in response to a Dec. 18 letter the state sent all tribes.
In the Dec. 18 letter to the Chickasaw Nation, the state said it was preparing to “conduct an investigation of revenue of the Chickasaw Nation’s Class III gaming activity. The objective of the investigation is to determine if the state has received all fees owed from the conduct of covered games” pursuant to the compact.
The action comes in the midst of an impasse between Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state’s gaming tribes.
Stitt believes the compacts expire on Wednesday. Without a new agreement, Stitt believes Class III gaming will be illegal. He is seeking higher fees.
Tribes pay the state between 4 percent and 10 percent to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps.
Last fiscal year, those exclusivity fees generated nearly $150 million.
The tribes believe the compacts automatically renew and plan to continue operating Class III games on Wednesday.
In its notification of its intent to audit, the state cited a portion of the compact for that authority.
But D. Scott Colbert, Chickasaw Nation gaming commissioner, said that section of the compact does not authorize state to perform financial audits.
It does give the state the authority to monitor the conduct of covered games to ensure they are done in compliance with the compact, Colbert wrote.
The tribe uses a third-party accountant to do a financial audit each year, he wrote.
Colbert wrote that the state is entitled to the audit and can meet with the auditors to discuss work papers, or other matters within certain limitations.
Colbert said the audit had already been provided to the state, and included it with his letter.
Colbert said he would be glad to meet with state officials on Thursday in Ada.
Matthew Morgan is an administrator with the Chickasaw Nation. He served two terms as the tribes gaming commissioner and also serves as chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.
Morgan said the state has the right to monitor, but not to audit.
“If they want to look at financial numbers, the way to that is looking at the external financial audit required to be sent to them,” Morgan said.
He said the Colbert letter attempts to educate the state about past practices.
“Commissioner Colbert wanted to make sure that everybody understood their swim lanes on how the process works,” Morgan said.
Donelle Harder, a Stitt spokeswoman, said the state is responsible for monitoring the conduct of covered games, including reviewing the audit and underlying documents.
"The state looks forward to initiating the process at the January 2 meeting," she said.
Tribal gaming 101
What is the dispute?
In an opinion piece, Stitt said “most” tribal compacts nationwide include gaming exclusivity fees that pay states 20% to 25%, compared to the 4% to 6% that Oklahoma gets from its compacts which were agreed upon more than a decade ago.
Photo by NATE BILLINGS/The Oklahoman
What is a compact?
A state lacks jurisdiction over tribes. A compact is essentially an agreement between the state and a tribe where the state offers the tribe substantial exclusivity in certain areas in exchange for payments.
A compact can cover tobacco sales, fuel, gaming and other enterprises. Various entities enforce it. Penalties include a reduction in payments and liquidated damages.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
How much does the state receive from tribal gaming compacts?
Since 2004, the state has received slightly more than $1.5 billion, most of which goes to education.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
What types of games are covered by the compact?
The compact covers Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps. The compacts do not cover Class II gaming, which includes electronic bingo. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Can the compacts be expanded for other types of gaming?
Yes. The compacts currently do not cover sports betting and other forms of gambling, such as online betting. Ball-and-dice games were recently approved by lawmakers as a means to raise additional revenue.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
How did the gaming compacts get started?
Tribes for years had offered electronic bingo. But questions arose as to whether those games were Class II or Class III. At the time, Class III was not allowed. Due to the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988, Class III gaming would require a compact with the state.
In 2004, lawmakers passed a bill to put the issue on the ballot in the form of State Question 712. It passed in November 2004 by nearly 60 percent. It resolved ambiguity, provided more clarity and assisted tribes in attracting investors while proving the state a lawful basis for sharing revenues. Since then, tribal gaming has taken off with facilities dotting the state’s landscape.
Tulsa World File photo
How many tribes are involved in the gaming compacts?
Oklahoma has 38 federally-recognized tribes, of which 31 have signed gaming compacts.
Tulsa World File photo
How many tribal compact gaming operations exist?
The state has 130 tribal gaming operations that range in size from an annex to a gas station to resort casinos.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
How do tribes use the money generated from gaming?
Tribes use the money to fund government operations and programs, the welfare of the tribe and its members, economic development, charity and local government agencies.
Tulsa World File photo
What impact do all tribal operations have on the state?
A recent study sponsored by the Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium put the dollar amount for 2017 at $12.9 billion.
Photo provided
Journalism worth your time and money
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access for 99 cents the first month and $5.95 after that.
. tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Barbara Hoberock
405-528-2465
barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @bhoberock