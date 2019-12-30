Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium (copy)

Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby, speaks with Phillip Ellis, treasurer, and John Johnson, secretary, with the Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma at the Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium, alongside tribal leaders, release the results of a study gauging the economic impact of the tribes on the state on July 18. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman file

 DOUG HOKE

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Chickasaw Nation told the state that it could not audit their gaming operations, but could look at prior external audits and records.

The Thursday letter was in response to a Dec. 18 letter the state sent all tribes.

In the Dec. 18 letter to the Chickasaw Nation, the state said it was preparing to “conduct an investigation of revenue of the Chickasaw Nation’s Class III gaming activity. The objective of the investigation is to determine if the state has received all fees owed from the conduct of covered games” pursuant to the compact.

The action comes in the midst of an impasse between Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state’s gaming tribes.

Stitt believes the compacts expire on Wednesday. Without a new agreement, Stitt believes Class III gaming will be illegal. He is seeking higher fees.

Tribes pay the state between 4 percent and 10 percent to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps.

Last fiscal year, those exclusivity fees generated nearly $150 million.

The tribes believe the compacts automatically renew and plan to continue operating Class III games on Wednesday.

In its notification of its intent to audit, the state cited a portion of the compact for that authority.

But D. Scott Colbert, Chickasaw Nation gaming commissioner, said that section of the compact does not authorize state to perform financial audits.

It does give the state the authority to monitor the conduct of covered games to ensure they are done in compliance with the compact, Colbert wrote.

The tribe uses a third-party accountant to do a financial audit each year, he wrote.

Colbert wrote that the state is entitled to the audit and can meet with the auditors to discuss work papers, or other matters within certain limitations.

Colbert said the audit had already been provided to the state, and included it with his letter.

Colbert said he would be glad to meet with state officials on Thursday in Ada.

Matthew Morgan is an administrator with the Chickasaw Nation. He served two terms as the tribes gaming commissioner and also serves as chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.

Morgan said the state has the right to monitor, but not to audit.

“If they want to look at financial numbers, the way to that is looking at the external financial audit required to be sent to them,” Morgan said.

He said the Colbert letter attempts to educate the state about past practices.

“Commissioner Colbert wanted to make sure that everybody understood their swim lanes on how the process works,” Morgan said.

Donelle Harder, a Stitt spokeswoman, said the state is responsible for monitoring the conduct of covered games, including reviewing the audit and underlying documents.

"The state looks forward to initiating the process at the January 2 meeting," she said.

Tribal gaming 101

