OKLAHOMA CITY — Several tribes have told Gov. Kevin Stitt that he must first recognize the automatic renewal of gaming compacts before negotiations can begin, according to documents released Thursday.
Tribal representatives also said they are still waiting on a proposal from Stitt on rates and exclusivity.
Stitt, in an Aug. 13 letter to tribes, suggested tabling the disagreement over renewal in an effort to kickstart negotiations. He suggested a Sept. 3 meeting or a later date that is mutually agreeable.
Tribes believe the gaming compacts in place for 15 years automatically renew. Stitt believes they expire Jan. 1, 2020.
The state receives 4% to 10% in fees from tribal gaming in exchange for granting exclusivity. Stitt believes the rates are low.
In 2017, the state received nearly $134 million in tribal gaming exclusivity fees.
Tribal government representatives gathered last week at the Grand Casino of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation in Shawnee and crafted a resolution in response to his Aug. 13 letter.
About three dozen tribes expressed support for the resolution which says they can’t table the renewal issue, adding that it would be inappropriate to move forward with discussing new proposals until the renewal issue is resolved.
A necessary step would be for the state to acknowledge the automatic renewal, the resolution said.
The resolution says Stitt has not made any substantial proposal concerning fees and exclusivity.
The tribes would consider a proposal should the state acknowledge the automatic renewal, the resolution says.
“We recognize that Gov. Stitt has the right under the present gaming compact to request a renegotiation of rates paid under the gaming compact; however, a month has passed, and our request for a proposal from Gov. Stitt has gone unanswered,” Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew L. Morgan said.
Asked Wednesday about Stitt’s proposed meeting, spokeswoman Donelle Harder said the governor wants a robust discussion around other parts of the compact outside of the termination or renewal deadline issue.
She said the meeting would take place in the Capitol complex campus and would be closed to the press.
