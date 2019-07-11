A tropical disturbance that is expected to move into Louisiana as a low-intensity hurricane Saturday could affect Oklahoma by Monday, forecasters said.
"A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will track toward our area by early next week," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"As you can see, there is still great uncertainty in the track. A small shift will make a big difference to our forecasts."
"Continue to monitor our forecasts for the latest information," the weather service said.
As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said the disturbance was located southeast of the Louisiana coast and was forecast to move northwest.
The disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression early Thursday, a tropical storm by Thursday night, and a hurricane on Friday, forecasters said.
It could hit the central Louisiana coast and is forecast to move north.
