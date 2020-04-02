A record 44,970 Oklahomans filed initial unemployment insurance claims last week, more than double the number the prior week, which at the time smashed historic records.

If initial claims maintain the same filing pace this week, it means more initial claims have been filed in the past three weeks than all of 2019, when about 100,000 claims were filed.

The number of Oklahomans filing first-time claims last week increased 105% from the week ending March 21 week and marked a 2,349% increase from the week ending March 14, when 1,836 filed claims.

State officials continue to say the best way to file a claim is via unemployment.ok.gov.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted initial claims totaled 6,648,000, an increase of 3,341,000 from the previous week’s revised level. This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series, according to a written statement from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

“To call this unprecedented doesn’t being to explain the enormity of the impact COVID-19-related job losses are having on our state and our economy,” said OESC Executive Director Robin Roberson. “We know people are anxious. We know people want to work. We know assistance is needed, and we appreciate Oklahomans working with us to process this tsunami-like wave of claims quickly and efficiently.”

Out-of-work Oklahomans are encouraged to first file initial claims online. The OESC phone systems are overloaded, and, despite assistance from other agencies in expanding the capability of its call center, individuals are finding themselves on hold for hours, disconnected, or unable to get through at all.

“We’re probably at least two weeks away from receiving federal funding approved by Congress and President Trump last Friday for nontraditional workers seeking relief through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provision of the CARES Act,” Roberson said. “We look forward, in a short amount of time, to being able to assist most Oklahomans who are out of work through no fault of their own.”

The latest figures are considered preliminary and subject to revision.

Indeed, the U.S. Department of Labor has since revised upward the number of Oklahomans who filed claims during the week ending March 21.

The preliminary weekly figure was initially reported to be 17,720. Federal officials later revised that figure to 21,926 Oklahomans filing claims.

The revised number means claims between the week ending March 14 and March 21 increased 1,094%, rather than the 865% initially reported.

Prior to last month, the record number of unemployment insurance claims filed in one week occurred during January 1991, when 9,778 claims were logged.

